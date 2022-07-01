Resaca Fest rounds out weekend events

Special the NEWS

There will be no short of Independence Day weekend activities for area residents and visitors.

RESACA FEST

Resaca Fest returns to San Benito this Saturday, July 2, 2002 at San Benito’s storied Heavin Memorial Trail/Park off of Business 77 in the heart of the city.

The annual community event, which celebrates the spirit of America, will feature food vendors, arts & crafts displays, children’s activities, cold beverages, live music, and a spectacular fireworks show to end the evening.

The live music begins at 4:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts around 9:15 p.m. More live music will immediately follow the fireworks and will continue until the event ends at 11 p.m.

Live performances include: Madelyn Victoria, Cristina y Los Latinos, Marlisa Vela, La Nueva Maravilla and Infusion Live Band.

Food vendors include: J&E Kettle Corn, La Chatita Taqueria, My Main Squeeze (lemonade), Kona Ice, Marely (snacks), Lynette’s Creations (sweet treats), Vino Nuevo (various items), Snacks Lilis, Tropical Smoothie, Ms. V’s Donut Shop and Betania Pupuseria.

