’Hounds exit state tournament after 2-2 record

Despite a valiant effort against some of the top football programs in the entire state, the San Benito Greyhound 7-on-7 squad was eliminated from the tournament after finishing with a 2-2 record.

The team, led by offensive stars Rodney Rodriguez, Atticus De Leon, and Fabian Garcia ended a successful campaign by falling to Katy Cinco Ranch in a 22-25 thriller in the consolation bracket this past Saturday.

For San Benito, qualifying for the state tournament cemented their status as one of the premier offensive units in the Valley. The team was dominant over Valley competition before heading to College Station and proving they belonged among the elite in all of Texas.

“It was a great experience for us and it’s a great confidence boost to know we can compete with anyone when we’re at our best,” said De Leon. “We still have work to do, but now our focus is on the football season and making sure we continue to gel as a team.”

