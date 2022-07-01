Greyhounds looking for ninth straight playoff appearance under Gomez

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

With the start of high school football season less than two months away, the 2022 Greyhound schedule has been set and released to the public.

Maintaining their status as one of the most competitive programs in the Valley, San Benito has loaded their non-district schedule with fellow Valley powerhouses. Season tickets are set to go on sale in less than two weeks and with a handful of game of the week candidates on the slate, you can expect the box office to sell out quick this year.

Entering the ninth season under fan favorite head coach Dan Gomez, the Greyhounds are expected to make another run at the playoffs. San Benito will have their first taste of competition on August 11 when they visit Donna High for a scrimmage.

After another scrimmage with PSJA North, the Greyhounds officially start their season on Saturday, August 27 when they visit Brownsville Veterans. The Chargers are coming off a 7-4 season and have all but one of their offensive skill players returning to the team.

Senior night is scheduled for September 2 against Brownsville Pace, just one week before what could be the most anticipated non district game in the Valley – a matchup with the McAllen Memorial Mustangs.

The Mustangs, who finished last season with a 9-0 district mark and made it to the third round of the playoffs, will visit Bobby Morrow stadium for a heavyweight bout that should be the game of the week.

Memorial should be a force again this year as they bring back their leading rusher and starting quarterback.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!