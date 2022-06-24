South Texas ISD superintendent receives top honor

Special to the NEWS

Dr. Marco Antonio Lara, Jr., Superintendent of the South Texas Independent School District has been selected as the Region One 2022 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

As a regional winner, Dr. Lara will represent the Region One area in the statewide Superintendent of the Year Award Program. Under the direction of the Texas Association of School Boards, the Superintendent of the Year Program recognizes exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership.

Dr. Lara has served the South Texas ISD community for the past four years and in that time, according to Douglas E. Buchanan President of the South Texas ISD Board of Directors, change has been a constant and positive force at STISD.

Those changes led by Dr. Lara included a rebranding of the district in 2019, establishing a new image for STISD of “Always Innovating”, a refocusing of the school campuses offering more opportunities for students, the addition of athletics programs for all campuses, and the implementation of a Flexible Learning Plan to support student learning during the district’s most challenging time, COVID-19.

The nomination essay, submitted on behalf of the STISD Board of Directors, described Dr. Lara as “steadfast and committed to doing what is best for the students.”

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!