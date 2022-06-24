County awarded NACCHO grant

Special to the NEWS

The National Association of County and City Health Officials recently awarded $2.3 million in funding to prevent outbreaks of Infectious diseases in healthcare settings and two Cameron County entities were among the recipients.

A total of 24 local health department awardees will address spread of COVID-19, healthcare-associated infections, and antibiotic resistant pathogens.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments, with support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Healthcare Quality and Promotion, has awarded a total of more than $2 million to 24 local health departments through the Building Local Operational Capacity for COVID-19, Healthcare-Associated Infections, and Antimicrobial Resistance (BLOC COVID-19 +) project.

According to a press release issued by NACCHO, the project continues and expands upon the first year of the BLOC COVID-19 Demonstration Site project by allowing local health departments to go beyond COVID-19 response and address other healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial resistant pathogens.

Healthcare-associated infections are among the leading causes of preventable deaths in the United States and the pandemic heightened public awareness of the importance of infectious disease prevention and control in healthcare settings.

The CDC estimates that one in 31 hospital patients are infected with at least one healthcare-associated infection, which resulted in 72,000 deaths attributed to HAIs in 2015.

