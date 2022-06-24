CAF hosts free July 4 weekend event

Special to the NEWS

The Rio Grande Valley Chapter of The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) will host an Independence Day Weekend CAF Open House and Fly-In on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Admission is free to the public but donations are appreciated. The event will feature music, family fun, museum tours, and vintage car rides. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, as well as shade/umbrellas. Coolers are welcome.

The event will be held at the Cameron County Airport located at 1 Veterans Airport Dr., Los Fresnos, Tx. For more information, call (956) 479-8585 or email c.hughston@hiains.net.

The CAF is a volunteer non-profit organization that is open to the public and whose mission is to demonstrate and educate the public about WW2 and Vietnam era warbird planes and memorabilia.

More specifically, the CAF mission is also to inspire, and honor through flight and living history experiences. According to its official history, the CAF began with a single plane.

Lloyd Nolen and a small group of ex-service pilots from the Rio Grande Valley pooled their money to purchase a P-51 Mustang in 1957. They formed a loosely defined organization to share the pleasure and expense of maintaining the Mustang.

A short while later, the group added a pair of F8F Bearcats to the P-51 Mustang. At this point, the mission of the CAF became clear: save an example of every aircraft that flew during World War II — a mission no one else was undertaking.

