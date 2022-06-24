Downtown committee searching for artists for mural program

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

As the San Benito Downtown committee continues its work to revitalize the once thriving downtown area, committee members have focused their efforts on a new project – a mural program. According to Pct. 3 Constable and Downtown committee chairman Adrian Gonzalez, who helped to conceive the idea, the committee is currently looking for artists and businesses to join the program that will help beautify the area.

“Our goal is to target areas that have been turned into eyesores with graffiti or fading paint jobs and make them more appealing,” said Gonzalez. “We have a couple of people on board, but we are currently looking for artists to get on board. We want to get historically and culturally significant murals on any downtown business that will agree to join the program.”

The downtown committee, formed through the San Benito EDC, has posted a call for artists on the EDC website with a deadline of July 29. To apply, artists are asked to submit a resume or short biography along with a color rendering of the proposed mural, a projected timeline, and an expected budget including artists fee and material costs.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!