SBCISD board pays respect to staffers who died in vehicle accident

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The two San Benito CISD athletic trainers who died in an accident were remembered by the

school district board of trustees. Robert Garza and Raul Ramos were killed Friday, June 10, after the

vehicle they were riding in was struck by a delivery truck while making a U-turn along State Highway 324.

Theresa Servellon, the district’s interim superintendent, took the opportunity to pay respects to Garza and Ramos during her remarks at the Tuesday, June 14, meeting of the board. “We lost two members of our team who were taken away from us too soon,” she said. “Bobby and Raul will live on. I ask that we keep their families in our prayers and in our thoughts.”

Afterwards, the board went into its meeting and into a closed-door session to discuss several items including a request for proposals about the company in charge of helping the district find a superintendent.

The executive session went on for four and a half hours and no actions were taken, with the exception of the superintendent matter as it was tabled.

