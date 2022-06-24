City council okays rates

By TONY VINDELL

The new City of San Benito water and sewer rates have been approved by the city council. Some of the new rates will take effect on October 1 of this year for commercial and multi-family dwellings in and outside city limits, while residential and single family tenants will get the changes beginning Oct. 1, 2024.

The council approved the measures during Tuesday’s June 21, meeting. Repeating what he said earlier, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said the rates will be based on water consumption.

“The more you will use, the more you will pay,” he said. “We have been discussing this for a number of years and we have come with a fair and equitable plan.”

Councilman Pedro “Pete” Galvan asked if the council could look back at the rates once they are implemented because he would like to see a plan in place to protect the elderly.

“I would like to find out if this plan is sustainable,” he said.

Rene Garcia, another councilman, said water is not cheap to produce and emphasized that the plan they are approving is the most equitable.

