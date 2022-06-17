Castillo leaving SB EDC

By CHRISTINA R. GARZA

Special to the NEWS

When Stacey Garcia and her husband David decided to take a leap of faith and open Vida Nueva Creations, a home décor and furnishing business in 2019, the San Benito Economic Development Corporation (EDC) helped give them a hand.

Now after serving as the Director of the San Benito EDC for over three years, Rebecca Castillo announced she was stepping down from the organization. The San Benito EDC Board approved Castillo’s resignation effective June 25, at a regular meeting on June 6.

The San Benito EDC is a type B EDC aimed at developing industries & cultivating communities through industrial development projects such as business infrastructure, manufacturing, and research and development. What does that mean for the residents of San Benito?

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!