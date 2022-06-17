Greyhounds set for return to State tournament for first time in 15 years

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

After 12 long years, the San Benito Greyhounds are heading back to the 7-on-7 tournament in College Station later this month. While the Greyhound football team has been one of the most consistently successful programs in the Valley since Head Coach Dan Gomez was hired in 2014, the 7-0n-7 squad has failed to qualify as one of the top 64 teams in the State since their magical run back in 2007.

That all changed when San Benito won the 24- team qualifying tournament in Sharyland on June 4. Led by incoming Junior and former 32-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year, Atticus De Leon, the Greyhounds went 4-0 in the tournament and are now set to compete with some of the biggest high schools in the state from June 23 to 25.

The team will be hoping to replicate the success of the 2007 team which was able to capture a bronze medal at the prestigious tournament.

“We’re trying to show that we can play with anyone and that our athletes really can match up with any school across the state,” said De Leon. “Of course we’re focused on building chemistry and making sure we can build on the success we’ve had over the summer. We’re happy we qualified for the tournament, but we’re not satisfied yet.”

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!