Morales graduates from Cornell

Jessica Ann Morales is familiar with the statistics of Latinas in higher education. Only 4.6 percent of Latinas hold a Master’s degree, and she wants to increase those numbers.

Jessica’s parents Jose and Deborah Morales were joined by family and friends at the Live Oak Event Hall on Friday, June 10, to celebrate Jessica’s graduation as part of the class of 2022 of Cornell University on May 27. Jessica studied Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell after graduating from Idea San Benito in 2018 and plans to become an immigration attorney.

The new grad stepped onto the Live Oak stage to the tune of Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire” as the crowd waved University of Cornell flags. Jessica’s parents made it clear the celebration wasn’t theirs alone.

