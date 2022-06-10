Track luminary finally sees record broken

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

For years, former Lady Greyhound luminary Patsy Sanchez has been the gold standard of success for girls track in the Valley.

To say she was dominant on the track would be an understatement as Sanchez reigned supreme in several different events from a young age. As a senior, the sprinter cemented her status as a track legend by clocking the fastest time in the 100-meter dash (12.23), 200-meter dash (25.41), and the 400-meter dash (58.90) in the entire Valley.

The three-time Regional qualifier never lost a race to Valley competition in the 100-meter dash, but her work in the 200-meters is where Sanchez rose to fame.

As a sophomore, back in 1980, Sanchez ran a blazing 24.65 that announced her arrival as the fastest girl in the Valley. Not only was that time the fastest of the year, it set a record that remained untouched for over four decades.

Not until this past track season, when Harlingen’s own sophomore sensation, Faith Franklin, shattered the record with a jaw-dropping 24.09, did any athlete come relatively close to Sanchez’s record.

“I’m very proud of my accomplishments as an athlete and the attention it brought my community,” Sanchez said of her record. “I am most proud that when my record is announced at meets, the City of San Benito is also recognized. Forty-two years is a long time to hold a record and while my Valley record has been broken, I’m proud to say my Meet of Champions record still stands today.”

Despite losing the moniker of fastest girl in Valley track history, Sanchez will likely remain a legend in the sport. In addition to her prowess as a high school athlete, Sanchez would eventually run for the University of Texas-Pan American Broncos, qualifying for the NCAA championship meet in the 100-meter dash.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!