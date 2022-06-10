EDC Downtown Committee public meeting slated

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Economic Development Corporation Downtown Committee will be hosting a public meeting regarding their downtown development plan on June 15 at 701 N. Bowie Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

The EDC is inviting the public to voice their opinions, concerns, and visions about the downtown San Benito they wish to see.

EDC Executive Director Rebecca Castillo said everyone is invited, but they are targeting business owners, property owners, and residents of the downtown area.

The EDC Downtown Committee, which is made up of two board members of the EDC including Constable Adrian Gonzales and another person to-be-appointed, will be present. City Manager Manuel De La Rosa and Planning Coordinator Bernard Rodriguez will also be present.

“We will be discussing the implementation of the Downtown Development Plan that was adopted in 2016. In essence, we are letting the public know that we are serious about the development of downtown and looking at the priorities of the downtown development plan,” Castillo said.

The Downtown Development Plan introduced in 2016 called for incubator space in the downtown area as well as grant programs like rent subsidy and facade grant, which have been in existence since 2017.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!