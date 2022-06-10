Trevino named interim superintendent

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

An interim superintendent for the Rio Hondo Independent School District has been named by the board of trustees.

Raul Trevino is the district acting boss who is taking the seat vacated by Roger Ellis, who announced his retirement in May, citing health issues.

Ellis will be on board until the end of August and will be taking sick leave, beginning July 1.

Trevino has been the district assistant superintendent of academics since August 2018.

Trevino was named interim superintendent after a lengthy closed-door session held during the Monday, June 6, board meeting.

According to his bio, Trevino has experience in all levels of educational administration, skills development, coaching, learning management and educational technology. He holds a master’s degree in educational administration from The University of Texas at Brownsville.

In other actions the board heard a monthly financial report that shows revenues at $300,000 and $266,000 of unspent money.

Although expenditures are at 89 percent, the final numbers are being compiled.

The board approved an external audit contract with Cascos & Associates. The three-year contract is for $41,000 a year and it’s renewable.

