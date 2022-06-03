Delinquent tax notices mailed

Special to the PRESS

A total of 22,962 delinquent tax notices for tax year 2021 have been mailed out for real estate accounts which have not been paid.

In light of the economic hardships faced by many, Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre, Jr. informed the public this week that taxpayers who have not paid their 2021 taxes, that there are alternative payment plans available for paying their property taxes.

“I urge any property owner who cannot pay their taxes in full, to visit any of our tax offices and take advantage of payment plan options available to taxpayers like a tax payment agreement,” Yzaguirre said.

A tax payment agreement is an installment plan for the payment of taxes, penalties, and interest. On July 1, 2022, all delinquent real estate tax accounts, by law, will be turned over to the delinquent tax law firm to enforce their collection.

At the same time, a 15% to 20% attorney fees (depending on the collection rate adopted by each tax jurisdiction) will be automatically assessed or added to the balance of taxes due unless the taxpayer has entered into a tax payment agreement.

Taxes for 2021 became delinquent on February 1, 2022, but if a taxpayer signs an installment or payment schedule agreement with the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office on or before June 30 of this year (real estate tax accounts only), attorney fees for taxes due for 2021 will not be added on July 1 for those taxpayers that continue making timely payments.

