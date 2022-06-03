Carrizales’ passion for manufacturing leads him to precision machining

Special to the NEWS

There are many life lessons that a father can teach his son. For Jesse Carrizales, some of those lessons included instruction about the use of firearms.

“My father educated me about the importance of hunting to provide a meal for the family,” he said. “The other was how to ensure your family’s safety. My father’s knowledge reflected the traditional times.”

Those lectures about guns would eventually lead Carrizales to Texas State Technical College.

“I was first enrolled in TSTC’s Wind Energy Technology program, but I realized I was not suited for it,” he said. “Then (Eutiquio) Calderon, my former TSTC Wind Energy Technology instructor, directed me toward the college’s Precision Machining Technology program. I realized the program could open an opportunity toward my passion for the firearms manufacturing industry.”

Now Carrizales, of San Benito, is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Precision Machining Technology at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

