City to host rabies vaccination clinic

Special to the NEWS

The City of San Benito is inviting the general public to join city staff and the San Benito Animal Hospital this Saturday, June, 4, 2022, at the San Benito Fairgrounds for a pet vaccination event, slated between 11 a.m.—1 p.m.

Officials stress that this will be a cash only event that is open to anyone, not just San Benito residents.

The City, in partnership with the San Benito Animal Hospital, will host their annual drive-thru Rabies Vaccination Clinic in an effort keep pets registered, according to officials.

Organizers are asking the public to feel free to take advantage of the various vaccines and services that will be offered. Please see the quick reference fee schedule below.

Rabies – $10

