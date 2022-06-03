Bakery opens doors downtown

By CHRISTINA R. GARZA

Special to the NEWS

San Benito’s newest bakery reaches for the sky and lands among the stars. Reach for the Sky BakeShop, owned by couple Gabriel and Nancy Herrera, opened in February and has given locals a taste of gourmet pastries.

Gabriel, a homegrown San Benito High School graduate and Nancy, a Homer Hanna High School graduate, discovered a shared passion for baking while studying culinary arts at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen in 2010.

Their entrepreneurial spirit led to their first business venture, G & N Creations, baking for relatives and friends, a year later.

While participating in the Disney College Program in Orlando, Florida in 2013, the two learned the importance of the hospitality industry and culinary arts, leading them to major in Hotel & Restaurant Management at the University of Houston- San Antonio Campus.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!