Early voting kicks off for special election

Early voting began Tuesday, May 31, for the June 14 Congressional District 34 Special Election and includes runoff elections for the cities of Harlingen, Port Isabel and Santa Rosa. Early voting continues through Friday, June 10.

San Benito residents can cast their ballots at the San Benito Community Bldg., 210 E. Heywood St., San Benito.

Early voting hours will be held Tuesday, May 31 thru Friday, June 3; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 4; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, June 6 thru Wednesday, June 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, June 9 thru Friday, June 10; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Four candidates are seeking to fill the vacancy left by the U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville), in the Congressional District 34 Special Election.

Vela, who was first elected in 2012, announced in March 2021, his retirement from Congress. The winner of the special election will carry out the remainder of Vela’s term which ends in January 2023.

Throwing their hats in the ring are Dr. Juana “Janie” Cantú-Cabrera and Mayra Flores running for the Republican Party candidates while Rene Coronado and Dan Sanchez are running for the Democratic Party ticket in the Congressional District 34 Special Election.

According to her campaign website, Flores, a healthcare worker, was born in Burgos Tamaulipas, Mexico and became a naturalized citizen.

She is advocating for increased border security.

On her campaign website, Cantú-Cabrera, touts her experience advocating for victims of abuse in conjunction with her nursing experience calling for bi-partisan collaboration.

