Fireworks to light San Benito Resacafest

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The city council of San Benito has approved a contract with Liberty MJ Fireworks to light the sky during the annual San Benito Resacafest to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

A total of $14,000 was approved to have pyrotechnics as part of the celebration scheduled for Saturday, July 2 as July 4 falls on a Monday. The council gave its green light of approval during a special meeting held Monday, May 23.

In other business, the council tabled an action about possibly approving a memorandum of understanding with Cameron County concerning Operation StoneGarden in preparation of the lifting of Title 42.

The initiative has been hanging in the balance at the federal government level because of the November general election.

Title 42 is an expulsion policy that effectively closes the U.S. border to nearly all asylum seekers based on a 75-year-old public health law. Called the Public Health Service Act of 1944, it was designed to confer quarantine authority to health authorities that would apply to everyone, including US citizens, arriving from a foreign country.

