Annual educator job fair slated

Special to the NEWS

The Region One Education Service Center will host its Annual Educator Job Fair on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Region One Education Service Center, 1900 W. Schunior, Edinburg from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. for those interested in seeking a teaching or an administrative position in a Region One school district or charter school. There is no fee to attend the conference for those seeking employment with a school district.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the job fair at www.esc1.net/staffdevelopment using Workshop # 229257. Pre-registration will expedite the process for the participant and will help the participant to avoid long lines.

Region One area school district principals and personnel directors will be on hand, prepared to interview applicants, and in some cases, offer teaching contracts on the spot. The Region One area encompasses the eight county regions of Brooks County, Cameron County, Hidalgo County, Willacy County, Webb County, Jim Hogg County, Zapata County, and Starr County.

Prospective teacher candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes, certificates, transcripts, evaluations, and recommendations to share with school district representatives.

