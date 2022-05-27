Chili’s Bar & Grill coming soon

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

Chili’s Bar & Grill is coming to San Benito.

The Dallas-based Tex-Mex chain is planning to open a restaurant in the Resaca City and it’s in its preliminary stage to give area residents another venue to choose from to dine out and to enjoy a spirit here and there.

Through a developer, the national chain has made its intention to bring its newest business to the Rio Grande Valley.

Although the bar & grill has an extensive menu, Chili’s is better known for its baby back ribs and for its margaritas.

The notion that Chili’s plans to come here has sparked so much interest from city hall to the point that City Councilman Rene Villafranco made the announcement on social media.

Fred Bell, the assistant city manager, said they are excited to know that another national chain has looked at and chosen San Benito. “This is not a dream but a reality,” he said. “We are having ongoing discussions.”

Because of a non-disclosure agreement, a final accord is yet to be made. But Bell said that having another business in town is great for the community.

San Benito residents Nehemiah Rodriguez and Israel Perez were thrilled to know about Chili’s coming to their town.

“I am a Chili’s customer,” Rodriguez said. “I will be going here once it opens.” He said a new restaurant like that will create jobs.

