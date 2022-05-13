TSC recognizes San Benito Chamber Executive Director

Special to the NEWS

Texas Southmost College Business student Phoebe Paz was recently named Executive Director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce, a career that stemmed from an internship she received as a new student at the college.

“It really is an honor to have been chosen for this position, it’s a huge step,” said the 20-year-old. “When I became an intern, I never imagined that this would become a possibility for someone like me.”

Paz, who is no stranger to hard work, crosses the international bridge every morning from Matamoros, where she lives with her father, to attend class and work, a journey that began almost two years ago.

“I have worked since I was 16 and there hasn’t been a time since then that I didn’t have a job, but when the pandemic hit, it all changed,” said the Brownsville native. “For someone born into a family whose father is a doctor, I needed to find my way. College has always been an option, so I enrolled at TSC, never imagining it would lead me to where I am today.”

Upon enrolling as a student at TSC, Paz took it upon herself to look for a job – the pandemic was posing quite a problem finding one that wouldn’t expose her and her aging father to COVID-19.

Fortunately, TSC’s Student Life and Career and Employment Services departments helped her connect with the Texas Workforce Solutions Cameron, which led her to the San Benito Chamber of Commerce.

