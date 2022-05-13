School board touts Top 10 amongst other students

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The 10 top students of the Class of 2022 have been recognized by the Board of Trustees of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

The 10 seniors plus scores of other students who excelled themselves received applause from the staff, their parents, and members of the audience who attended the board’s regular meeting held May 10.

They included students from Berta Cabaza, Miller Jordan and Riverside Middle schools, Dr. C.M. Cash Elementary and from the High School and Veterans Memorial Academy. The recognitions were given out just as the school year gets closer to its final day, which is Friday, May 28.

On another matter, Interim Superintendent Theresa Servellon gave a report, outlining the district summer programs, which includes credit recovery, Project Smart, linguistics, dual enrollment and college algebra.

She said they expect more than 140 students to attend. “I have great news to report,” she said. “Our attendance rate was 94 percent.”

The board also heard an academic health report about the district passing rate that ranged from 83 percent to 94 percent from all the campuses.

In other school matters, the district has received more than $10 million in grants since July 2021. Vicky Perez, the district’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, gave a financial report ending the last day of April.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!