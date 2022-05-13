SBCISD plans first-ever band alumni reunion

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

San Benito CISD is planning and preparing its first-ever alumni band reunion to gather past band members from all decades of the Greyhound Band, dating back to the 1940s. The event will be held on Friday, September 23, during a home game against Edinburg High School.

The event’s theme will be past, present, and future, thus the represented groups will be the band alumni, the current Greyhound Band, and the band students from the district’s three middle schools.

“We are aiming for 1,000 alumni members to attend. If we go over the number, even better,” said Luis D. Gonzales, Director of Family and Community Engagement (FACE).

“We’re trying our best to get the word out for those that may be traveling out of the area, and that’s why we’re starting now.”

