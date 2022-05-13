Greyhounds come up short in first round bout

By PETE BANDA

While the Greyhound baseball team was able to put together their best season in over 15 years, they ultimately came up short in their Bi-district championship bout this past weekend.

San Benito dropped the first two games of their best-of-three series against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats, bringing their special season to an end in the exact same fashion as last year.

“We didn’t get the final result we wanted, but we will learn from this and come back stronger next year,” said Head Coach Ramiro Partida. “We had a special group of guys this year, and we made the playoffs for the second straight year… Hopefully we can build on that next season.”

Finishing in third place for District 32-6A, the Greyhounds drew a postseason matchup with the 31-6A runner up Sabercats. Despite not winning their district title, it was clear Edinburg Vela was one of the top clubs in the Valley as they had won 14 of their last 15 contests.

Still, Partida and his crew were confident they had what it took to advance.

