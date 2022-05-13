Former UTRGV SGA president, Rio Hondo native set to graduate

By AMANDA A. TAYLOR-UCHOA

UTRGV

Overcoming a traumatic life event can sometimes change people for the worse. But Victoria (Tori) Lozano used hardship as a tool to refocus her future.

The former UTRGV Student Government Association (SGA) president and resident assistant (RA) at UTRGV U Central was in a devastating car accident in 2018, during her second semester as a freshman, that almost ended her life. Instead of giving up, she used the event as a wake-up call to start living her life to the fullest.

“I had always kind of lived my life isolated and sad,” she recalled. “But after the accident, I thought I didn’t want my life to have ended without having anything to show for myself. I replay that day over and over in my head because I thought it was going to be my last.”

Lozano now is ready to cross the stage to accept her diploma on Friday in Brownsville, during the Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies. She is graduating with a degree in political science from the UTRGV College of Liberal Arts.

The Rio Hondo native is widely known for her communication with students via social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Her role as SGA president and resident assistant were to keep students informed, especially through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!