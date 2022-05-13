HARP applications being accepted

Special to the NEWS

The City of San Benito announced that help is still available to homeowners who were affected by flooding or natural disasters that took place in 2018 and 2019.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance and Reimbursement Programs (HARP) to assist homeowners in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

HARP helps homeowners affected by the 2018/2019 disasters repair and rebuild their homes, and provides help through:

• Repairing and rehabilitating homes

• Reconstruction

• Improving a damaged home so that it is stronger against natural disasters

• Elevating homes above flood level in conjunction with reconstruction assistance

