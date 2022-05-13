County receives $750K in park grants

Special to the NEWS

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.

This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. Three communities received these grants. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 11 communities. The Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the Olmito Nature Park project. This project will include land acquisition as well as developments and renovations.

Proposed elements include playground equipment, pedestrian trails, picnic facilities, piers, bike racks, solar lighting, accessible benches, signage and native landscaping.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!