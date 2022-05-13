Nursing student inspires next generation at San Benito High School

Special to the NEWS

Aaron Cantu, of Harlingen, knew he had to choose a career pathway when he was a student at San Benito High School.

His decision to choose health care led him to future success in the health care field. Not only is he a nursing assistant teacher at his former high school, but he was also recently named the school’s teacher of the year.

Cantu still yearned for more. He desired to return to college and continue his education. He researched online health care programs and noticed the Nursing program at Texas State Technical College.

Now he is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing at TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

The second-semester student said the Nursing program has been an eye-opening experience.

“The interactions we have with our program instructors is great,” he said. “There is an expectation to know the information we have learned online, but in person as well. The explanation of that content elevates our knowledge.”

He added that the labs and clinicals have been his favorite parts of the program.

