Smaller cities to join county in Hazard Mitigation Plan

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the NEWS

Last Thursday, Cameron County held an online public meeting that brought together its smaller jurisdictions and gathered public input for its Amended Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Consultant H2O Partners, Inc. conducted a preliminary risk assessment for the participating jurisdictions, including Indian Lake, La Feria, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, San Benito, Santa Rosa, and South Padre Island.

One representative from each jurisdiction attended the meeting while H2O Partners gave a presentation on their findings and held discussions and working sessions with attendees.

Grecia Lucio, planner for the Cameron County office of Emergency Management, said the purpose of the meeting was to gather public input on Cameron County’s plans to bring all smaller cities’ Hazard Mitigation Plans in accordance with the county’s.

Since each Hazard Mitigation Plan is only valid for five years per the federal government, the deadline is approaching for the smaller jurisdictions to renew those plans, which they completed in 2016.

