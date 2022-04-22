Lady ’Hounds fall to top ranked Weslaco in regular season finale

By PETE BANDA

Special to the NEWS

Despite a valiant effort down the stretch, the San Benito Lady ’Hounds were unable to complete a comeback bid in their season finale, falling to the top ranked Weslaco Lady Panthers, 10-8. With the loss, San Benito is locked into the fourth seed in District 32-6A and will have a first round matchup with the 24-1 PSJA North Lady Raiders.

Tuesday night’s game against Weslaco got out to a slow start as San Benito failed to register a hit over the first two innings. The Lady Panthers were not able to take full advantage of the early slump from the home team, managing only two runs over that span.

With the Lady ’Hounds struggling to get on base, freshman sensation Amera Rodriguez delivered another clutch moment, drilling a pitch over the left field wall for a homer that sent the San Benito faithful into a frenzy.

Two batters later, Kylie Sanchez smacked a double into a centerfield that brought another run in to tie the game. It looked as if the offensive outburst was over when Alyssa Rubio again brought the crowd to its feet with a deep single that brought in one more run, giving San Benito its first lead of the season.

Weslaco, which finished with a 12-2 district mark on its way to a district championship, came out the next inning a bit shell-shocked, failing to score a run or advance a runner past second base.

For San Benito, that was the opening they had been waiting for.

In the top of the fourth, with San Benito still nursing a one run lead, the first two Lady ’Hounds batters up got on base.

Pitcher Emily Delgado, who has been an absolute slugger all season, delivered another lightning jolt to the fan base with a massive three-run homerun that gave the Lady ’Hounds a commanding 6-2 lead halfway through the game.

Weslaco, however, showed the grit that led them to win 13 of their last 15 games and responded in a big way. After a quick run at the top of the fifth, Weslaco started heating up, filling the bases with just one out on the board.

Down 6-3, The Lady Panthers saw the biggest hit of the night go clear over the center field wall for a grand slam, taking back the lead in the process. San Benito was able to get out of the inning without any more damage, but the momentum had swung decisively in favor of the visiting team.

