SBICSD enrollment declines

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

The first workshop to discuss the 2022-23 budget for the San Benito Independent Consolidated School District was held this week.

Trustees heard a dismaying report on a declining student population as they began to look into the district finances before adopting the budget by the end of June.

Vicky Perez, the district’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the budget includes a 95-plus percent collection rate.

In the Maintenance and Operation Fund, the proposed budget shows more than $17.7 million in revenues and more than $7.7 million in its Interest and Sinking Fund.

Although the district’s tax rate has remained unchanged at $1.304900 for every $100 of property evaluation, Perez presented six scenarios ranging from a low of $1.28490 to a high of $1.30400 per every $100.

The district’s property values stand at nearly $1.3 billion, compared to a little more than $1.2 billion for the 2021-22 school year.

During part of her presentation to the board of trustees who met Monday, April 25, Perez said the district is facing its lowest enrollment in the last six years.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!