Ret. officers hope to make gathering annual event

By RAY QUIROGA

publisher@sbnewspaper.com

Current and former San Benito Police Officers reunited at San Benito’s El Gallito Restaurant last Wednesdays in an effort to not only reconnect but to also honor those SBPD officers who have passed over the years.

The reunion brought together SBPD alum dating back to the 1970s and was primarily the brainchild of retired officers Joe Acevedo, Frank Garza and Ezequiel “Zeke” Torres who said that the event took about a month to plan and execute.

“It all started with Joe Acevedo. He suggested it, and Frank and I were boots on the ground here in San Benito,” Torres, who retired from the department as a Lieutenant in 2014 after 30 years with the SBPD, said. “We started calling everyone who worked with us from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, so we have different age groups from the San Benito PD; some have retired, some are still working in other agencies, but we wanted to get together to have this to show the appreciation for past police officers and dispatchers who have worked here throughout the years who have never gotten the recognition that they deserve.”

