SB resident among gold medalists

Special to the NEWS

The Resaca City’s own, Isela Munoz will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held later this summer.

He is among a number of Texas State Technical College (TSTC) students who, as SkillsUSA gold medalists, will advance to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference that will be held June 20-24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alfredo Aldape, Omar Escalon, Carina Garcia, Caleb Garza, Carlos Lara, Adrian Nacianceno, Alfredo Martinez, Munoz and Raymundo Salinas will represent TSTC’s Harlingen campus.

Amanda Posada, interim provost at TSTC’s Harlingen campus and the college’s statewide dual enrollment executive director, said after two years TSTC students finally had the chance to return to compete in person at the recent SkillsUSA Texas Postsecondary Leadership and Skills Conference in Houston.

