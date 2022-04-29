County marks start of park projects

By TONY VINDELL

A new pavilion and shoreline restoration are the latest projects at the Adolph Thomae Jr Park in Arroyo City. The two plans were announced during a ground breaking ceremony held Monday, April 25, along the bank of the Arroyo Colorado.

The 40-by-48-feet pavilion will cost about $200,000, while restoring 1,640 linear feet of eroded shoreline has a price tag of nearly $1.9 million.

County officials and new Texas Rep. Erin Gamez, D-District 38, described the project as long overdue as well as the newest assets for area residents and visitors who use the park for recreational purposes.

“Even though not too many people know about it, the Adolph Thomae Park is a beautiful place,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., said. “This is taking place thanks to the support of the various agencies supporting this project.”

He was referring to the three entities funding the restoration project – the Texas General Land Office, Texas Coastal Management Program and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The three pitched in more than $1.1 million, while the county’s share of the project, or matching fund, is nearly $760,000.

Texas Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. said the wonderful partnership will impact the park in a big way as it will help protect the delicate ecosystem of this region of the state. The restoration project will help stop erosion along a 460 linear feet section where recreational vehicles and campsites are located.

