SBCISD searches for new superintendent

By TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

On Tuesday, April 5, San Benito Consolidated Independent School District’s administrative committee heard a presentation by a company that most likely will be hired to conduct the search for a new school district superintendent.

Marian Strauss, a staffer with Austin-based Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) of Executive Search Services, gave a presentation on who they are and what benefits schools receive from using their services in the search for school district leaders.

Once they have a list of potential candidates, she said the community, the school staff, and even the students will be able to find everything about their search for a new superintendent.

However, Strauss also said they find the best person and that everything will be confidential.

According to the TASB Website, the company is known for the “quality of its services and reputation for responding to district needs quickly, effectively, and thoroughly. Since its inception in 1949, TASB has supported local district leadership teams and improved the quality of education for Texas schoolchildren.”

Its members receive a wide variety of services, including training, legislative and regulatory information and support, legal services, timely publications, risk and cash management services, and cooperative purchasing.

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!