CHEER UP: Parents voice disapproval over cheer team decision

By DAVID LOPEZ & TONY VINDELL

Special to the NEWS

New interim SBCISD Superintendent of Schools, Teresa Servellon is finding herself on the receiving end of parental vitriol after the SBCISD administration eliminated varsity cheerleading tryout scores, resulting in all auditioning students to be admitted to the squad.

This decision led to the disbanding of the SBHS JV Cheerleading Squad and the dismissal of all auditioning students’ tryout scores.

Parents and students took their voices to social media before appearing en masse at Tuesday evening’s SBCISD school board curriculum meeting.

Parent Chris Hernandez said his two daughters had practiced intensely from home and were extremely excited when they made the varsity team, at first.

“But then the superintendent made a decision that crushed my daughters’ spirits,” he said. “Not only my babies, but the spirit of every young lady that worked hard and left everything out in front of the judges at tryouts,” he said. “I teach my children how to be go-getters. Of course we all love to win, but we need to know how to lose and be humble with that.”

Want the story in its entirety? Pick up a copy of the San Benito News, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!