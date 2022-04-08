Police investigate McDonald’s shooting

Special to the NEWS

A popular eatery located just outside the San Benito city limits on Business 77 and frequented by many San Benitians was the site of an early morning shooting on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Harlingen Police Department, which is investigating the incident, on April 6, 2022, at around 7 a.m., Harlingen officers responded to a shots fired call on the 2000 block of South Bus. 77, the location of a popular McDonald’s restaurant.

Harlingen Officers arrived on scene, and located a male subject who had fired two shots, striking the McDonald’s business twice, the press release reads.

