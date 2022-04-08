RHISD spring cleaning libraries

By ANDI ATKINSON

Special to the NEWS

RIO HONDO—This spring, Rio Hondo Independent School District is refreshing and modernizing its school libraries with new collections to rekindle the students’ passion for reading.

“Our ‘new’ middle school library is now open to students,” said Raul Trevino, assistant superintendent of academics at RHISD. “Our elementary collection just arrived and will be available soon.”

The school district recently invested $250,000 of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant funds to replace the existing inventory at the elementary and middle schools with new books.

The updated collection includes all classic, contemporary and Newbery Award books recommended by the Perma-Bound library store and the district’s English and Reading/Language Arts teachers.

The new books will include Accelerated Reader (AR) labels on the spine to help students and teachers select books that are at an appropriate level of reading difficulty for each student.

“For example, if a student is reading at a fourth-grade level (4.0), their book level may range from 3.5 – 4.5. Anything below that would be considered too easy or unchallenging, but anything beyond 4.5 may be too advanced and frustrating for the student. Students will still be able to check out all types of books, but this will help them gauge their own reading development,” Trevino said.

Annette Jaramillo, Rio Hondo Elementary School principal, believes the books will excite students and encourage them to do more independent reading.

