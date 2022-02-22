Carman named lone superintendent finalist for Socorro ISD

NEWS Staff Report

Socorro Independent School District named current San Benito CISD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Nate Carman as the lone finalist for that district’s superintendent position during the West Texas school district’s board of trustees’ meeting on Monday, Feb. 21.

Because state law requires a 21-day waiting period after a finalist is announced before the hiring district can enter into a contract with the candidate, SISD must wait 21 days (March 14, 2022) before the district can vote to approve Carman’s contract, read a statement from San Benito CISD. “Therefore, Dr. Carman’s resignation (as SBCISD Superintendent of Schools) will be dependent upon the approval of a final contract. A resignation timeline will be worked out with the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees to insure a smooth transition,” the statement added.

In a written statement issued to the San Benito News, Carman wrote, “I’m proud of several accomplishments during my tenure with San Benito CISD: improved student achievement, improved finances, numerous facility upgrades, the bond program to benefit generations of SBCISD students, improved employee benefits, and the stability following years of turmoil. However, I am most proud of having worked with some of the most incredible educators I have had the honor to know. I am leaving behind a great team with excellent systems in place and strongly believe that SBCISD and its students will continue to thrive.”

He went on to state, “SBCISD’s dedicated employees have been on the frontlines throughout the course of a life-changing COVID pandemic, helping keep our schools safe and our students learning. It has been an honor to see and be a part of that unified effort. As a team, we have risen above the temporary setbacks of the ongoing health pandemic and continue to prepare each students to successfully meet the challenges of our ever-changing society.”

“Socorro ISD represents an amazing opportunity,” Carman noted. “SISD is well renowned as an innovative and high performing District. As a border District, the demographics are similar to those in SBCISD, and I believe my experience and skill set will translate well so that I may begin to contribute to team SISD very quickly.”

“What I have seen of the SISD and larger El Paso community is welcoming and grounded in strong family values. Having the opportunity to positively influence the education and lives of nearly 50,000 students is both exciting and humbling. I welcome the challenge and will work with the SISD Board, employees, students, parents, and community to continue to make Socorro ISD one of the top performing large districts in the state of Texas,” he added.

According to SISD, its current student population stands at around 47,000 compared to San Benito CISD’s 10,000.

According to the superintendent’s contract posted on the SBCISD website and amended in 2019, Carman’s base annual salary is $202,776 before benefits.

Carman officially began his duties as the San Benito school district’s top leader on Monday, September 4, 2017 after being named the lone finalist by the SBCISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. Prior, he had served as superintendent at Teague ISD since 2013.

During Carman’s tenure at Teague, TISD increased student achievement as evidenced by the improvement on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR), achieving at or above the state level on 17 or 22 (77%) of state assessments.

A news release issued upon his hire in San Benito noted that under Carman’s leadership, TISD consistently increased the number of students taking advanced placement courses over the past four years through both dual credit and advanced placement courses in an effort to prepare more students to be college and career ready upon graduation.

Prior to his tenure at Tigue, Carman served as the assistant superintendent of Pine Tree ISD in Longview, according to his biography.

His professional experience also includes both curriculum-related and administrative roles at Grand Prairie ISD, Wilmer-Hutchins ISD, and Lewisville ISD. He also has teaching and coaching experience at the junior high and high school levels.

Current SBCISD Board President Ramiro Moreno spoke to the News moments after watching the Socorro ISD internet broadcast of the meeting in which Carman was chosen as the district’s sole top superintendent candidate and said the board will discuss its future with Carman and begin making arrangements to guarantee a smooth transition, including the search for his replacement upon his imminent departure.