La Paloma residents ask help from leaders

By TONY VINDELL

Coming from a modest background does not necessarily mean one has to live in the dump, but that is how a half dozen residents of La Paloma feel today. They said the street in front of their dwellings is one of the worst in Cameron County and no one is paying attention to their pleas.

Some of them, including Patricia Soto, Mayra Flores, and Nereida Torres, have been living along County Road 408 for nearly two decades and said the road they use to get in and out of their driveways is in such a deplorable condition that sometimes they would rather walk toward Espinoza Road.

“Some of these potholes get knee high deep,” said Soto, while describing her 11 years old nightmare. “My four-door sedan got stuck the other day and I had to put palm tree leaf to get out.” She said she carries rocks in the trunk of her car just in case she can’t get out of a hole.

Her neighbors agreed. “I have been living here for nearly 20 years,” Flores said, describing her plight,” and year after year, this street has not changed a bit.”

Torres described her situation as a mortification, or shame. She said she once went to a Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting to express her feeling but was ignored by the elected officials sitting in front of her.

