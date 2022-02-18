Student uses science to build better life

From one year in a foster home to teen pregnancy, it wasn’t always clear to Jovita Viveros that college was in her future, but Texas Southmost College has made it possible, and now she is on her way to becoming the first college graduate in her family.

The 20-year-old is a student in TSC’s Medical Laboratory Technology program and expects to earn her associate degree in May.

“I can’t believe how far I’ve come. It sometimes doesn’t feel real,” said the San Benito native. “I feel like the uncertainty and stress I’ve carried for so long is being lifted.”

Viveros was only 12 years old when her mother passed away and she and her older sister ended up in a foster home, but it was what happened next that gave Viveros hope.

“We were some of the lucky ones. After one year, my aunt and uncle were able to bring us into their home,” she said. “This changed our lives and they have been a big help.”

Then at 17, Viveros’ daughter was born, bringing her into a new chapter of responsibility and adulthood she wasn’t quite prepared for, but said it is her daughter that gives her the motivation to keep going.

