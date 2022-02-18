Local students enhance biomedical tech knowledge

Special to the NEWS

Texas State Technical College keeps up to date with the latest technologies, such as those commemorated on Feb. 16 of each year on Innovation Day that will benefit students for success.

TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program recently incorporated into its curriculum a Stryker Tower, which provides visualization and documentation for various medical procedures.

Oziel Capetillo, an instructor in the program, said this modern technology is used in operating rooms for certain surgeries.

“Instead of performing a complete incision, it will cut small holes into the skin,” he said. “Then a procedure such as an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) repair, a shoulder repair or a gallbladder removal can be performed.”

Students in TSTC’s Biomedical Equipment Technology program learn to install and repair medical equipment to keep systems safe and efficient for doctors and patients.

Alex Hernandez, of San Benito, grew an interest in the program because his father is a biomedical technician. The promising career outlook was also a deciding factor in his decision to enroll.

