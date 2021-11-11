City to hold Veterans Day Celebration

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of San Benito will host a Veterans Day Celebration including a march and ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 13.

A march from the San Benito Public Library to W.H. Heavin Memorial Park will kick off the event. The march begins at 4 p.m. The march is for veterans, but anyone is welcome to join the march. According to David Favila, the Public Relations Director for the City of San Benito, people are not required to sign up for the march, they just need to arrive at the library before 4 p.m.

The Veterans Day Celebration will take place from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Food trucks and music will be available at the event.

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC (11-12-21) Great Value (11-12-21; 11-19-21) 3x4

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the Nov. 12, 2021 – Nov. 18, 2021