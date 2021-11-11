Chamber to host Casino Night

NEWS Staff Report

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Resaca City Casino Night on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Games such as roulette, craps, and blackjack will be played at the event. According to the chamber of commerce website, the event is strictly for entertainment purposes. All playing chips will be able to be used as raffle tickets to win door prizes.

“The San Benito Chamber of Commerce holds fundraisers to help fund various community events that we sponsor. Examples are The Back 2 School Bash, Coffee with the Chamber, Job Fair and various local events that we donate to in order to help our community,” stated a press release by the San Benito Chamber of Commerce.

Casino night is open to the public. Individual tickets are priced at $25. The event will take place at Oak Hill Event Center at 1780 U.S. 77 from 6:30-11 p.m. For more information contact Maldonado at 956-361-9111 or by email at info@chamberofsanbenito.com.

