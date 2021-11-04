’Hounds earn second shutout win in a row

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The San Benito Greyhounds earned their second shutout victory in a row against the Brownsville Rivera Raiders on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The ’Hounds defeated the Raiders 50-0 in their penultimate game of the regular season.

On offense, the ’Hounds experimented with their passing attack in this game. Sophomore Atticus De Leon, who usually plays running back, lined up at quarterback. He threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns. De Leon also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The ’Hounds did the bulk of their damage on the ground. Fabian Garcia rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Jermaine Corbin amassed 131 all-purpose yards including rushed for 46 rushing yards and 85 yards receiving yards. He finished the game with two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The ’Hounds’ final game of the regular season will be against the Weslaco High Panthers (6-3) at Bobby Lackey Stadium. The game will decide whether the ‘Hounds clinch a playoff berth. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

