November election results

NEWS Staff Report

Election results for the November 2021 elections are in after polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the Cameron County election, electors voted against the proposed Cameron County Venue Project. With an estimated 50.39% of the vote, 4,829 people voted against the project proposition while 4,754 people voted for the proposition.

In the Los Fresnos City Council election, Gabriela Fernandez defeated Gordon Cappon for Place 3 on the council. Fernandez received 234 votes to Cappon’s 175 votes. For Place 4 on the city council, Luis Gonzalez won the seat with 273 votes. He ran unopposed.

Also on the ballot for the Los Fresnos election were a series of seven prospective amendments to the city charter. All seven amendments were voted in favor of.

All votes are unofficial until canvassed.

