’Hounds shut out Donna North Chiefs

The San Benito Greyhounds bounced back with a shutout victory against the Donna North Chiefs after suffering two losses in a row.

The ’Hounds defeated the Chiefs 56-0. The Greyhounds now sport a 6-2 overall record and a 3-2 record in district play.

The Greyhound offense centered around running the ball. Sophomore running back Aaron Garza led the team with 168 rushing yards and one touchdown. The ’Hounds star running back Fabian Garcia rushed for 104 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jermaine Corbin ran for 70 yards and earned 30 receiving yards.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Greyhounds will take on the Weslaco High Panthers at Bobby Lackey Stadium for their final game of the season. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

